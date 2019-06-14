Crofton man sentenced to 15 years for armed robbery and arson

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that Nicholas Bukoski, 20, of Crofton, was recently sentenced to 15 years in prison after entering a plea of guilty on October 18, 2018 to one count of armed robbery and one count of second degree arson. The defendant was sentenced on May 15, 2019 by the Honorable J. Michael Wachs.

“Mr. Bukoski terrorized the citizens of Anne Arundel County by robbing a local establishment and setting multiple fires destroying private property,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “His sentence is just and should provide a sense of relief to the community as he will be serving a lengthy prison sentence and will no longer be a danger to society.”

On October 21, 2017 at approximately 2:30 a.m. members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to an abandoned home located in the 1000 block of Route 3 South in Gambrills for reports of a structure fire. Upon their arrival, firefighters observed heavy fire throughout the deteriorating structure. The fire was eventually extinguished but no scene examination was conducted because of the poor structural condition of the wood-framed home.

On January 11, 2018, Anne Arundel County Police responded to an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven located in the 1000 block of Crain Highway. Once there, the police officer spoke with the clerk who stated that the suspect entered the store holding a knife demanding money. The clerk complied, opened the register and placed approximately $200 in a store plastic bag. The suspect took the bag of money and fled the store. A description of the suspect was provided but police officers were unable to locate the suspect.

In a separate incident, on January 21, 2018, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the report of a dumpster fire in the Villages of Waugh Chapel located in the 1300 block of Main Chapel Way. While on the scene of the dumpster fire, a trashcan fire was reported a short distance away in front of the PETCO. Shortly after, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a dumpster on fire behind Grumps Café located on Johns Hopkins Road. Subsequently, a dog waste basket was found to be set on fire in the area of Vineyard Lane and Reidel Road. After reviewing the surveillance footage, the description of the suspect and clothing was consistent with the description given at the 7-Eleven armed robbery.

Anne Arundel County Police retrieved video surveillance footage from multiple establishments and after reviewing it, the police were able to identify the suspect as Nicholas Bukoski.

Two months later, in March 2018, Anne Arundel County Police received information from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) regarding Mr. Bukoski. Further, investigation led police to Mr. Bukoski’s residence.

On April 9, 2018, Anne Arundel County Police executed a search warrant of Mr. Bukoski residence for charges related to the armed robbery. Mr. Bukoski was taken into custody and transported to the Anne Arundel County Police Department Criminal Investigation Division where he admitted to the armed robbery and the serial arsons.

In September 2018, Mr. Bukoski pled guilty to federal charge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to a charge of transmitting threats by interstate commerce.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Watt prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.