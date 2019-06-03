County Police investigating death of homeless man as homicide

On Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 12:26 p.m. officers were dispatched to a deceased body found in a wooded area off of Ordnance Road and Route 10.

A Forensic Investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the location and determined the victim had suffered trauma. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy early Monday morning.

The precise cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

The homicide unit is now handling the investigation and is asking anyone with any information to give them a call at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

