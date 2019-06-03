“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

County Police investigating death of homeless man as homicide

| June 03, 2019, 01:17 PM
Rams Head

On Sunday, June 2, 2019 at 12:26 p.m. officers were dispatched to a deceased body found in a wooded area off of Ordnance Road and Route 10.

A Forensic Investigator with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the location and determined the victim had suffered trauma. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy early Monday morning.

The precise cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner.

The homicide unit is now handling the investigation and is asking anyone with any information to give them a call at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
St Michaels
Insert future code here