County Department of Aging recognized for respite care programs

The Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities Respite Care Referral Program was recently nationally recognized for providing outstanding services addressing the needs of family caregivers of children, adults or older adult family members.

The ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center chose thirteen (13) innovative and exemplary respite services to be recognized at their recent conference this month. ARCH assists and promotes development of quality respite and crisis care programs in the United States. The Center helps families to locate respite and crisis care services in their communities.

The Department of Aging and Disabilities Respite Care Referral Program maintains a registry of self-employed home care workers who can provide direct, hands-on personal care or companion care in order to provide relief from the stress and responsibility of caring for an older adult or an individual with a disability at home. The program provides a less costly alternative to clients who are looking for home care for themselves or a loved one.

“Our mission at the Department of Aging and Disabilities is to provide options and resources to older adults and individuals with disabilities to enable them to live independent and meaningful lives,” stated Pamela Jordan, director. “With our Respite Care Referral Program, we are able to provide these options to the the public to meet the growing need of in-home care.”

“I’m so pleased that Anne Arundel County has been recognized for this unique program,” said Mary Chaput, program director for the Respite Care Referral Program. “Not only does the program serve more than 300 of the county’s older adults and individuals with disabilities, but it also provides job skills, education, and opportunities to nearly 150 county residents who provide the in-home care and support.”

Respite care can reduce caregiver stress, improve caregiver and family health and well-being, and help avoid more costly out-of-home placements and may even help to reduce the likelihood of abuse or neglect.

For information about the Respite Care Referral Program, call 410-222-4375, or visit us online at http://www.aacounty.org/aging. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in an alternative format upon request.

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS