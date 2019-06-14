Corvettes on the Bay this weekend

The 10th Annual Corvettes on the Bay will be held Father’s Day weekend June 15, 2019 in Annapolis, at the City Dock. This year’s exhibition features pristine Corvette models from 1953 to 2019 with all types of engines, designs and equipment. “What a great way to spend Father’s Day at this special annual event,” said John Rutemiller, Corvette Annapolis President/Co-Chair.

The event begins at 10 am, with awards at 1:30 pm and is FREE to the general public. “It’s a great time to talk with owners and Corvette enthusiasts, also, bring your camera,” Rutemiller continued. Proceeds benefit the Arc of the Central Chesapeake Region.

Corvette Annapolis was founded in 1991 and is dedicated to the promotion of America’s Sports Car– the Chevrolet Corvette. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month. For information visit corvetteannapolis.com.

