Comcast awards scholarships to two Anne Arundel seniors

38 Maryland high school seniors — including Abigail Hayes of Glen Burnie High School and Layla Tiberio of Northeast High School in Pasadena — were awarded scholarships through the Comcast Foundation’s annual Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program. The Program, one of the Foundations’ signature community impact initiatives, recognizes outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

Comcast, joined by James D. Fielder, Ph.D., Secretary of Maryland’s Higher Education Commission, recognized the students at a special event held at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 22.

In all, Comcast NBCUniversal awarded approximately $102,500 in scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to 38 Maryland students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, more than $33 million has been awarded to nearly 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“Our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners are exceptional students who are committed to academic excellence and community service,” said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We are honored to recognize their achievements and excited to support them as they continue their educational journeys.”

Comcast, joined by James D. Fielder, Ph.D., Secretary of Maryland’s Higher Education Commission, and other local elected officials and school administrators, recognized the students at a special event held at the Governor Calvert House in Annapolis on Wednesday, May 22. One student, Shane Shakoor, a resident of Towson and student at Loch Raven High School, was selected to receive an additional $7,500 Comcast Founders Scholarship — instituted in honor of Ralph J. Roberts, Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Comcast Corporation.

“Congratulations to all of our students for being recognized for excelling in your community service, academic and leadership achievements,” said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. “Thank you, Comcast, for being part of our commitment to strengthen Maryland’s communities and invest in our students’ educational futures.”

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program provides scholarships to students who strive to achieve their full potential, who are catalysts for positive change in their communities, who are involved in their schools, and who serve as models for their fellow students. The philosophy behind the program is to give young people every opportunity to prepare for the future and to engage them in their communities. The program also demonstrates the importance and value of civic involvement, especially by the business community.

