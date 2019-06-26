Changes coming to Annapolis yard waste collection on July 1

Effective July 1, the City of Annapolis will collect yard waste on the same collection day as refuse and recycling. For example, if a resident’s refuse and recycling are collected on Monday, yard waste should be left out for collection on that day too.

Previous rules for yard waste collection remain in effect.

“Residents will be asked to bring everything to the curb one day a week now,” said Public Works Director David Jarrell.

The City of Annapolis offers residents 64-gallon green carts to collect yard waste. The green bins can be picked up at 932 Spa Road between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. There is a limit of one cart per household.

For overflow, or for those residents not interested in using the green yard waste cart, paper bags or trash containers marked with an “X” (using paint or visible tape).

Yard waste in plastic bags will be tagged with an orange sticker and left at the curb.

Yard waste may include grass, leaves, tree limbs and branches. Unacceptable items include dirt, sod, gravel, rocks, flower pots, bamboo, broken lawn tools and trash. Containers may weigh no more than 50 pounds. Bundled materials should be no longer than 2 feet by 4 feet. Please tie branches, vines and brush together with natural fiber rope or twine so that it can be collected as a bundle. Branches may be no larger than four inches in diameter.

“An eco-friendly option for yard and food waste is to start a compost pile, where you can return your organic matter to the soil in usable form. It makes an excellent fertilizer,” Jarrell said. “Check the City Public Works website at www.annapolis.gov/877/Yard-Trim-Collection for details on ways to go green with your yard waste.”

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB