Brooklyn Park Middle School Principal, Beth Shakan, recognized for arts leadership

Across Anne Arundel County, Brooklyn Park Middle School Principal Beth Shakan is known as a principal who sees the value of the arts in every subject taught in her building.

That commitment has now been recognized at the state level, with Shakan being named one of three winners of the Alvin and Louise Myerberg Arts Leadership Recognition Award by the Arts Education in Maryland Schools Alliance (AEMS).

The awards recognize outstanding principal leaders who foster the power of the arts in preparing 21st century learners with 21st century skills through their support and encouragement of arts in education and/or arts integration in their schools.

At Brooklyn Park, one of two Performing and Visual Arts magnet middle schools in Anne Arundel County, Shakan has established a common definition of Arts Integration and a seven-member Arts Integration Charter Team to assist with the school’s initiative. She also has established a schoolwide ArtsFest celebration to display the school’s year in the arts along with the capstone projects of magnet program students. Additionally, Brooklyn Park Middle School students won the 2018-2019 AACPS Arts Integration Spotlight Challenge and the school’s student choral and instrumental music ensembles received a superior rating at the regional and state level.

As a winner, Mrs. Shakan received a trophy and an award of $500 to support the schools’ arts and arts integration programs.

