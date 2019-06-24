Broadneck High School Class of 19 donates $6000 to Chesapeake Bay Foundation

Class officers representing Broadneck High School’s 2019 senior class presented a $6,000 check to Chesapeake Bay Foundation President Will Baker at the Philip Merrill Center in Annapolis Tuesday morning.

The seniors had remaining funds left in their class account after their prom and voted as a class to donate a portion of the funds to CBF’s efforts to “Save the Bay.”

Shanley Hornarvar, the class’s Student Government Liaison, said traditionally senior classes donate leftover money back to the school, but she said the 2019 class wanted to make a difference in their community.

“For a lot of us that starts with focusing on the environment,” Hornavar said. “So we came up with the idea to donate the money to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation because we could make an impact by helping the environment and also give back to our community. Growing up on the Broadneck Peninsula, we see the incredible impact you have.”

CBF President Will Baker thanked the students and described them as “truly inspiring.”

“What I hope you will do is keep up your interest in the Bay,” Baker said. “This is your home.”

He encouraged the students to consider applying for internships at CBF or find other ways to advocate or work to improve the health of the Bay as they prepare to head off to college.

The students’ $6,000 donation will be matched dollar-for-dollar thanks to a partnership with the Orokawa Foundation, which is matching gifts to CBF through June 30 up to $250,000.

Broadneck High School has a long history of leadership on environmental issues. The Anne Arundel County school is home to the innovative Signature Program in Environmental Literacy, which aims to teach students how their lives impact the natural world and how changes in the environment impact their lives. The school is also one of CBF’s first Student Leadership Affiliates. Students from affiliate schools participate in field experiences and work with CBF staff to advocate for policies to reduce pollution and improve Bay water quality.

