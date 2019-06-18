Brett Dennen returning to Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Brett Dennen
Thursday, August 8
8pm | $39.50
Jessie Marie Album Release Party
w. Skribe
Friday, August 9
8pm | $15
Tyler Hilton
Saturday, August 17
1pm | $20
*All Ages Matinee
**VIP Meet & Greets available
Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
Sunday, December 22
5:30pm & 8:30pm| $45
California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio
Saturday, February 8
7:30pm | $39.50
06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons
06/19 Amy Grant
06/20 JD Simo Band
06/21 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw
06/23 Marshall Tucker Band
06/26 Acoustic Alchemy
06/27 Euge Groove
06/28 Amy Helm
06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield
06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more
06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available
07/01 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
07/03 Thunder From Down Under
07/05 Live At The Fillmore: the Definitive Tribute to the Original Allman Brothers Band
07/06 In Gratitude: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
07/07 Glenn Jones w. special Guest Frank McComb
07/08 Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
07/09 Nick Moss Band
07/10 Roger Clyne & The Peacemakers
07/12 KICK: The INXS Experience
07/13 Pat McGee Band w. Blue Miracle
07/14 Little Bird w. Proxima Parada *All Ages Matinee
07/14 The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley & Bucky Heard
07/16 Robert Randolph & The Family Band
07/17 Albert Castiglia & Selwyn Birchwood
07/18 Dar Williams w. The Nields
07/19 + 20 Aimee Mann w. Jonathan Coulton
07/20 Terry McBride
07/21 Shaw Davis & The Black Ties *All Ages Matinee
07/21 Parker Millsap w. Sierra Ferrell
07/22 JD McPherson
07/24 Crystal Bowersox w. Kelly Hoppenjans
07/25 Bret Michaels
07/26 Masters of Telecaster feat. GE Smith, Jim Weider & Tom Principato: A Tribute to Roy Buchanan
07/27 Art Sherrod Jr
07/28 Al Jardine of The Beach Boys: A Postcard from California
07/29 + 30 Gordon Lightfoot
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
