Bowie holds onto a 6-5 win in Portland

The Baysox scored five runs with two down in the third inning and then held on as a stout effort from a duo of relievers led Bowie to a 6-5 Saturday evening win in Portland.

With two outs and nobody aboard the Baysox loaded the bases with two singles and a walk in the third. Brett Cumberland laced a hard groundball single to right to score two runs putting Bowie on top 3-2. The next man up Jessie Valentin doubled home two more runs on a drive to the wall in centerfield. Mason McCoy followed with an RBI-single to center and Bowie had the big inning to lead 6-2.

From there the Baysox held on. Zac Lowther (W, 5-4) allowed two home runs following – a two-run shot from Brett Netzer and a solo home run from Bobby Dalbec – before exiting after five innings.

Francisco Jimenez then entered and worked three scoreless innings. He was aided by an outstanding relay throw to nab Luke Tendler trying to stretch a double to a triple in the sixth inning. He got a huge strikeout of Joey Curletta with a runner at third to end the seventh.

He gave way to Zach Muckenhirn who worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his third save of the year. It was Muckenhirn’s fifth consecutive scoreless appearance.

The Baysox close their lone trek to New England Sunday afternoon from Portland with Alex Wells on the mound for a 1:00 p.m. start. Coverage begins 20-minutes prior on wnav.com, baysox.com and via the Tune-In App by searching Baysox.

The Baysox return home Tuesday, June 11th for a week long homestand. Father’s Day Weekend will feature Fireworks on Friday and Saturday nights. Get tickets at 301-464-4865 or purchase online at baysox.com.

Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Sports