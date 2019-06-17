Bicyclist seriously injured in accident with deer

On Saturday morning at 11:20am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to 4620 Owensville-Sudley Road in Harwood for a bicycle accident.

Upon arrival they located a 55-year old woman whose bicycle had been struck by a deer. The woman was riding with a group of other cyclists when a deer struck her. Paramedics transported her to the trauma center at University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening.

