Baysox winning streak snapped in 5-4 defeat

The Bowie Baysox seven-game winning streak ended Sunday afternoon during a 4-3 loss to the Trenton Thunder in front of 3,990 at Prince George’s Stadium.

Yusniel Diaz recorded at least one RBI for the sixth straight game, lining the first pitch from Trenton (37-27) starter Adonis Rosa to left field for a two-out double. Preston Palmeiro and Ryan McKenna scored in the third inning to put the Baysox on top, 2-0. During the six-game homestand, Diaz went 8-for-22 from the the plate, hitting three home runs and driving in 12 runs.

Palmeiro added a RBI to his stat line in the fourth inning by showcasing his opposite-field hitting. A single to where the shortstop normally plays scored Perez for the first baseman’s 19th RBI of the season, increasing the lead to 3-0.

Ademar Rifaela also enjoyed a red-hot homestand from the plate. A 3-for-4 afternoon capped a six-game stretch that saw the lefty go 11-for-22 (.500) with one double, three triples and seven RBI.

The Baysox (29-38) conclude the 2019 Eastern League First Half Tuesday night in game one of three in Hartford, Connecticut, at 7:05 p.m. from Dunkin’ Donuts Park. LHP Bruce Zimmermann (1-1, 2.87) matches up with Yard Goats RHP Brandon Gold (6-4, 3.76)

