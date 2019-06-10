Baysox win series 4-2 in 12 innings

The Bowie Baysox scored three extra-inning runs to earn a 4-2 win in 12 innings over the Portland Sea Dogs in front of 5,594 at Hadlock Field Sunday afternoon.

LHP Alex Wells engaged in a pitcher’s duel through his six innings of work, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts in his third consecutive quality start (& fifth overall). RHP Pedro Araujo tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings, while LHP Tyler Erwin left the bases loaded in the 12th inning to earn his third win of the season.

Down 1-0 after six innings, Preston Palmeiro quickly responded by lining a game-tying two-out double to the gap. The ninth two-bagger of the season for the first baseman scored Rylan Bannon and gave Palmeiro 17 RBI in 2019.

The Baysox (24-37) took their first lead of the day in the 11th inning, when Carlos Perez led off with a RBI single up the middle to score Yusniel Diaz for the catcher’s 14th run batted in of the season. A Portland double tied the game with two outs in the bottom half the inning, but Bowie scored two runs in the 12th to take the game’s final lead.

The newest member of the Baysox, Engelb Vielma, singled to left field, driving in Palmeiro to lead off the 12th inning. After advancing to second base on an error and to third base on a Mason McCoy single, Vielma scored the second run of the inning on a Ryan McKenna sacrifice fly to put the guests up 4-2.

Bowie returns home to Prince George’s Stadium for a pair of three-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Trenton Thunder, beginning Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Dean Kremer opens the homestand on the mound for the Baysox, who hosts another Dollar Dog Night and Two Buck Tuesday.

