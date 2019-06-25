Baysox are home through Sunday!

With the First Half of the 2019 Eastern League season in the rearview mirror, the Baysox return home for a weeklong homestand. Bowie hosts the Hartford Yard Goats (Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) and the Akron RubberDucks (Double-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians).

Here are the highlights for the seventh homestand of 2019:

Tuesday, June 25 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Hartford : Christmas in June, Two Buck Tuesday, Dollar Dog Night

With just six months until Christmas, the sounds of the season will ring throughout the ballpark all night long. There will also be a special appearance by Santa Claus, who will be traveling down from the North Pole for the festivities and checking in to make sure everyone has been good so far this year. All fans can enjoy ballpark hot dogs for one dollar throughout the Prince George’s Stadium concession stands. Buy one Box Seat Ticket at regular price and get the second Box Seat Ticket for just $2.00! (Tickets must be purchased in advance by 11:59 pm on 6/24).

Wednesday, June 26 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Hartford: Military Appreciation Night

Any military member who shows proof of service at the Box Office can purchase Box Seats for half the price of regular admission.| presented by Terminix

Thursday, June 27 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Akron: R&B Night featuring Ginuwine Appearance; Baysox LIVE Happy Hour

The Rhythm and Blues genre will be on full display Thursday night as the Baysox celebrate everything R&B. As the classics blast over the Prince George’s Stadium speakers during the game, fans can meet Grammy-nominated artist Ginuwine. The Washington, D.C., native returns home for a pre-game VIP Meet-and-Greet event (special ticket required; baysoxshop.com) before signing taking pictures and signing autographs on the concourse during the game for fans in attendance.

The series with Akron opens with an R&B-themed Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour, featuring live music by DJ JFK from 5:00 – 6:30 pm and $2.00 draft beers from 5:00 – 7:00 pm, courtesy of Bud Light.

Friday, June 28 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Akron: Characterpalooza/Pancake & PJ Party

Friday night is for the kids (and adults who just want to lounge in their pajamas on a Friday night)! Three costumed characters will be meeting and taking pictures with fans on the stadium concourse before and during the game. We’ll also be celebrating the wonder and glory of one of the nation’s favorite breakfast delicacies: the pancake!

Head over to baysoxshop.com to indulge in a special pancake buffet up in the suite level, complete with all the fixings (Apple filling, chocolate chips, maple sausage, bacon, etc.) plus a ticket to the game in a suite!

Fans can also donate new pajamas or books to the Pajama Project, a non-profit that aims to assist children and families who sleep in shelters and are in need. For more information on this organization, go to pajamaproject.org.

Saturday, June 29 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Akron: Baysox “Down Under”, Knock Cancer out of the Ballpark, Fireworks

June 29 is the day we celebrate or friends from Oz. The Australian Embassy will be out in force on the concourse, complete with resources about the nation (and even some Vegemite samples!). The Baltimore Dockers Aussie Rules Football team will be demonstrating their sport on the field before the game, and fans can meet and interact with some native animals. An Australian-themed fireworks show follows the game. | Presented by DCA Imaging

Saturday night is also our annual Knock Cancer out of the Park celebration, a special time to honor and recognize cancer survivors from around the region. | Presented by Anne Arundel Medical Center

Sunday, June 30 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Akron: Helicopter Candy Drop, Chrome Run Car Show, Maryland Food Truck Festival, Latin Baseball Day, Team Photo Giveaway

The homestand concludes with a very full Sunday afternoon. Fans can meet the team and get autographs from 12 – 12:30 p.m. on the concourse after receiving a team photo upon entry (1st 750).

Los Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake return for Latin Baseball Day during the game, while kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game for the annual Helicopter Candy Drop where over 10,000 pieces of candy will be released from a helicopter hovering above the field.

Before the game, enjoy great cuisine from over a dozen of the area’s best food trucks in the Baysox first ever Food Truck Festival presented by the Maryland Food Truck Festival and also enjoy one of the area’s best car shows as the Baysox team up with the Asphalt Angels Car Club of Maryland to present the Chrome Run Car Show from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Fans are encouraged to register their classic cars and trucks for the Car Show at BaysoxShop.com| presented by Chesapeake Insurance and Graphcom

