Baysox are home through Father’s Day…check out what’s on tap

The Baysox begin a six-game homestand featuring no Western Division opponents for the first time during the 2019 season. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, come to Maryland for the only time this season, while the Trenton Thunder—Double-A Affiliate of the New York Yankees—make their first of two trips to the Old Line State.

Here are the highlights for the sixth homestand of 2019:

Tuesday, June 11 – 6:35 p.m. vs. New Hampshire : Two Buck Tuesday, Dollar Dog Night

The homestand opens up with another Two Buck Tuesday / Dollar Dog Night of the season. All fans can enjoy the ballpark favorite for one dollar throughout the Prince George’s Stadium concession stands.

Wednesday, June 12 – 6:35 p.m. vs. New Hampshire : Military Appreciation Night

Any military member who shows proof of service at the Box Office can purchase Box Seats for half the price of regular admission.| presented by Terminix

Thursday, June 13 – 6:35 p.m. vs. New Hampshire: Pride Night, Baysox LIVE! Happy Hour

The Baysox celebrate the Maryland LGBTQ+ community, committing to welcome and embrace diversity within Prince George’s Stadium and Minor League Baseball. For $30, fans can purchase an exclusive Pride Night package that includes a Pride Night Baysox hat and a box seat ticket to the game at baysoxshop.com. Additionally, all fans can enjoy $2.00 draft beers and live music by the Annapolis based The Third Sunday Band in the Bud Light Picnic Pavilion from 5 – 6:30 p.m. | Presented by Annapolis Pride and Bud Light

Friday, June 14 – 7:05 p.m. vs. Trenton: Girl Scout Sleepover, Fireworks, AMVETS Night

Scouts of all ages are welcome to come out to the stadium for the series opener with the Thunder and camp out on the Prince George’s Stadium outfield after the game. Each Girl Scout in attendance can take part in a pre-game parade on the warning track (beginning at 6:15 p.m.). Remember, tent space is limited, so pre-registering at the time of your ticket order is required. Scout tickets are available to order at BaysoxShop.com. The post-game Fireworks spectacular is presented by Educational Systems Federal Credit Union.

Saturday, June 15 – 6:35 p.m. vs. Trenton: Cara Buono from “Stranger Things” & Fireworks

The Baysox welcome actress Cara Buono to the ballpark on a night to celebrate the hit television show. Buono, who plays main character “Karen Wheeler” on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, will be signing autographs and meeting fans on the concourse during the game. After the game, a “Stranger Things” inspired Fireworks show will entertain the crowd sponsored by Terminix.

A limited V.I.P. Meet & Greet event is available and includes a ticket to a Luxury Suite for the game plus a pre-game private Meet & Greet and Q&A with Cara Buono.

Sunday, June 16 – 1:35 p.m. vs. Trenton: Father’s Day

The homestand finale is a time to celebrate all dads and father figures at the ballpark. The first 500 dads (21 and over) will receive a Baysox Pint Beer Glass, while all fans can play catch on the field from 12:15 – 1 p.m. | presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Father’s Day Field of Dreams Package: Take the field with the Baysox Starting Lineup on Father’s Day! Sit close to the action with great Box Seat Tickets, come onto the field to meet some Baysox Players before the game and then, run out with a member of the Baysox Starting Lineup for the National Anthem on the field! This very limited package is available for both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16. Packages can be purchased at BaysoxShop.com

Father’s Day BBQ event: Enjoy tickets to a climate-controlled suite plus a two-hour buffet from 1-3 p.m. The delicious buffet includes: Bourbon BBQ Chicken, Pulled BBQ Pork, Watermelon & Feta Salad, Macaroni & Cheese, Corn on the Cob, Apple Pie and Chocolate Cake (Seating is limited and fans must purchase brunch tickets by Wednesday, June 12 at 3:00 p.m.).

NEXT HOMESTAND HIGHLIGHTS

June 27: R&B Night, GINUWINE Appearance – The Baysox celebrate the genre of Rhythm and Blues during the series opener against the Akron RubberDucks. Washington, D.C, native Ginuwine will be in attendance for the game, meeting and greeting with fans and signing autographs on the concourse during the game.

For those wanting more, a special V.I.P. Meet & Greet package is available and includes a ticket to a Luxury Suite for the entire event plus a private pre-game Meet & Greet and Q&A session with Ginuwine. Fans can purchase a special Meet & Greet/Q&A tickets at baysoxshop.com | presented by Bud Light

June 30: Helicopter Candy Drop; Meet The Team Day, Team Photo Giveaway, Chrome Run Car Show & Food Truck Festival: The homestand concludes with a very full Sunday afternoon. Fans can meet the team and get autographs from 12 – 12:30 p.m. on the concourse after receiving a team photo upon entry.

Los Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake return for Latin Baseball Day during the game, while kids 12 and under are invited onto the field after the game for the annual Helicopter Candy Drop where over 10,000 pieces of candy will be released from a helicopter hovering above the field.

Before the game, enjoy great cuisine from over a dozen of the area’s best food trucks in the Baysox first ever Food Truck Festival presented by the Maryland Food Truck Festival and also enjoy one of the area’s best car shows as the Baysox team up with the Asphalt Angels Car Club of Maryland to present the Chrome Run Car Show from 10:30 am – 1:30 pm.

Fans are encouraged to register their classic cars and trucks for the Car Show at BaysoxShop.com| presented by Chesapeake Insurance and Graphcom

