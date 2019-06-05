Barton & Loguidice open new office in Annapolis, name new managing engineer

Barton & Loguidice (B&L) has opened a new office in Annapolis, MD and has hired David J. Kerr, PE, BCEE as Senior Managing Engineer to join this office which is located at 116 Defense Highway, Suite 309, Annapolis, MD. The new 2,600 square foot office is the second location for the firm in Maryland. The other office is located in the Baltimore area.

David Kerr is a resident of Annapolis, MD and received his B.S. and M.S. in Civil Engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY. He is a native of Manchester, NJ.

Kerr joins the firm’s Water/Wastewater Practice Area and has 21 years of experience in hydraulic modeling, master planning, asset management, design, construction management, mentoring and business development skills based on his work for firms in Maryland and New York. In his previous role, Kerr was an Infrastructure Modeling Manager, where he managed and supported water and sewer hydraulic modeling projects in the U.S. and Canada, including training for staff and clients. Additionally, he has managed small and large projects in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic region related to water distribution and sewer collection systems.

Kerr is a Board Certified Environmental Engineer (BCEE) with the American Academy of Environmental Engineers and Scientists (AAEES), as well as a member of their Admissions Committee. He is also a member of the Water Environment Federation (WEF)/Chesapeake Water Environment Association as well as the American Water Works Association (AWWA)/Chesapeake Section.

