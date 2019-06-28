Arundel Rivers Federation concert on July 12th

Janie Meneely & Rob van Sante to join Jeff Holland and That West River Band in a summer concert to benefit Arundel Rivers Federation on Friday, July 12

Chesapeake songster Janie Meneely and internationally touring musician Rob van Sante will appear with the West & Rhode Riverkeeper Jeff Holland and That West River Band at the Galesville Memorial Hall on Friday, July 12, from 8 to 10 p.m. in a musical celebration of the Chesapeake Bay to benefit the Arundel Rivers Federation.

Singer/songwriter Janie Meneely, born and raised on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay, brings her nautical perspective to the world of folk music and storytelling. Her music celebrates the maritime history, characters and traditions of the Bay region, rambling from the raucous ruminations of ne’er-do-well charter captains and myth-busting mermaids to more thoughtful ballads about the people who make a living “working” the water.

Four years ago, she partnered with Dutch-born singer/instrumentalist Rob van Sante, who lends his knack for melodies and flair for harmony to Meneely’s compositions. Commonly seen performing with the likes of Alan Reid (of The Battlefield Band) or John Connolly (who penned the maritime favorite Fiddler’s Green), Rob draws deep from the well of traditional music, adding his virtuoso guitar as accompaniment to the gems he’s collected during a lifetime performing around the world.

Holland, a founding member of the Eastport Oyster Boys, began his musical career with Janie Meneely 30 years ago in the Chesapeake folk trio Crab Alley. He will open the concert with a selection of original and traditional songs, accompanied by That West River Band.

Ticket sales will help the Arundel Rivers Federation keep the South, West and Rhode Rivers fishable, swimmable, crab-able and kayakable. Seating is limited and reservations are strongly suggested. Tickets are $20 and are available at tinyurl.com/Arundel-Concert.

Beer and wine will be served to those over 21 years of age for a modest additional charge.

Dinner suggestion: make a reservation at nearby Pirate’s Cove Restaurant for 6 – 6:30. Call 410-867-2300.

For more information, call 443-758-7797 or email [email protected].

