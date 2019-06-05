APD’s Canine Cruise is June 13th!

The Annapolis Police Foundation is inviting dog owners and their dogs as well as the dog-loving general public to participate in its Canine Cruise on Thursday, June 13th, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a relaxing cruise aboard the Harbor Queen departing from Annapolis City Dock. The cruise will happen rain or shine and light snacks will be provided and there will be a cash bar. Dogs must be on leashes.

In attendance will be Sgt. Tucker and his dog Peko from the Annapolis Police K9 Unit as well as other members of the Annapolis Police Department and board members of the Annapolis Police Foundation.

Tickets are $35 and may be purchased online at secure.givelively.org/event/annapolis-police-foundation/canine-cruiseor at the Watermark ticket office at city dock in Annapolis while supplies last prior to departure. 100% of ticket sales go to programs supported by the Annapolis Police Foundation. No refunds will be issued.

Sponsors:

Gold Sponsor: Watermark Tours Charters Cruises

Blue Sponsor: Annapolis Athletic Club and Cipher Corporation

Supporters:

Graul’s Market and Petco

The mission of the Annapolis Police Foundation is to assist the community of Annapolis by raising charitable funds to support the Annapolis Police Department’s programs and community outreach activities. The foundation is a 501(c)(3).

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB