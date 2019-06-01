Anne Arundel County Police officer shoots suspect along side of Route 50

On May 31, 2019 at approximately 9:44 pm theAnne Arundel County Police responded to a report of a possible crash involving a pedestrian on Route 50 eastbound right before MD-424.

Fire Department personnel did not find any vehicle upon arrival, but were approached by a man they found on the right shoulder of the road who lunged at them with a knife.

Fire crews called for police to rush their response.

An officer arrived moments later and confronted the armed suspect before he injured any of the on-scene fire personnel. The suspect failed to comply with the officers orders to drop the knife and get on the ground. The officer fired one round striking the suspect. The suspect was flown by helicopter to an area hospital. The suspects condition was not released. There were no injuries to fire or police personnel.

Police involved shooting on Route 50 Eastbound near 424. PIO en route to park and ride on 424 near 50. Do NOT RESPOND TO route 50 you can not park on the highway. Meet PIO at above park and ride. No further information at this time. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 1, 2019

The officer involved is a 20 year veteran of the department assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. Detectives were investigating for several hours and Route 50 eastbound was closed.

ALERT: ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY – ALL LANES CLOSED ON US 50 EAST PRIOR TO EXIT 16 MD 424 (DAVIDSONVILLE RD.) FOR POLICE ACTIVITY VISIT t.co/59SbJScHc1 FOR UPDATES. #MDOTNEWS SOC — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 1, 2019

There is no further information at this time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.