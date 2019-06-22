Anne Arundel County Police now have liaison on SAO office

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced recently that Det. Matthew Phelan has been assigned to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office as the Anne Arundel County Police Department Liaison.

“Det. Phelan will truly be an asset to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “By partnering with the Anne Arundel County Police Department, our offices will be able to effectively collaborate on various cases and further relationships within the community. I would like to thank Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy J. Altomare for supporting the shared goal of protecting the citizens of Anne Arundel County.”

Det. Phelan is an eight year veteran of the Anne Arundel County Police Department. For the last two years, Det. Phelan was assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division where he investigated child abuse cases. Previously, he worked as a patrol officer in the Southern District. As the police liaison for the State’s Attorney’s Office, Det. Phelan will assist officers with processing subpoenas, provide investigative resources to the State’s Attorney’s Office and present cases to the grand jury.

“I would like to thank Chief Altomare and State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess for allowing me to coordinate and contribute to the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Police Department,” added Det. Phelan. “I look forward to continuing to serve our community.”

