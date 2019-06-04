Anne Arundel County Police make arrest in murder of homeless man

This is an update to a story from yesterday about a suspected homicide in a homeless camp in Glen Burnie.

Homicide detectives and evidence collection personnel from the Anne Arundel County Police Department have been working on this case since Sunday.

Through witness interviews and evidence recovered on scene and from the suspect they were able to charge Michael Joseph Grossman 49-year-old (no fixed address.) Grossman has been charged with first and second degree murder in the June 2, 2019 killing of Kenneth Gene Linton, a 57-year-old male with no fixed address.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be upper body trauma with the manner being homicide. Anyone with any additional information is still asked to call Homicide at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB