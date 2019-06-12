Anne Arundel County Police join “Neighborhood” by Ring to bring real time info to residents

The Anne Arundel County Police Department is joining the free Neighbors app by Ring to provide the Anne Arundel County community with real-time, local crime and safety information. The Neighbors network already has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe. TheDepartment is joining the free Neighbors app by Ring to provide the Anne Arundel County community with real-time, local crime and safety information. The Neighbors network already has millions of users and has been instrumental in catching package thieves, stopping burglaries, and keeping neighborhoods safe.

Residents can text ‘ANNEARUNDEL’ to 555888 from their smartphone to download the Neighbors app for free on iOS and Android and use the app to; join their neighborhood, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from their neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team.

This is a completely free “virtual neighborhood watch” that does not require you to have a doorbell camera, but will allow all residents to view publicly posted videos and photos without compromising anyone’s privacy. Anyone can download the Neighbors app to monitor neighborhood activity; share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text posts; and receive real-time safety alerts from neighbors and police.

Anne Arundel County Police Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the county community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen." Jamie Siminoff, Chief Inventor and Founder of Ring, said: "We're excited to have the Department join Neighbors to keep their community up-to-date on local crime and safety information. Over the past few years we have learned that, when neighbors, the Ring team and law enforcement all work together, we can create safer communities. Neighbors is meant to facilitate real-time communication between these groups, while maintaining neighbor privacy first and foremost. By bringing security to every neighbor with the free Neighbors app, the county community can stay on top of crime and safety alerts as they happen."

How It Works

Text ‘ANNEARUNDEL’ to 555888 or click here: download.ring.com/annearundel from your smartphone to download the app for free on iOS and Android.

Opt-in to join your neighborhood.

Customize the geographic area you want to receive notifications for (users must verify where they are located and cannot participate in other neighborhoods).

Receive real-time alerts from your neighbors, local law enforcement and the Ring team that inform of crime and safety alerts as they happen.

View local crime and safety posts via a live feed or interactive map.

Share text updates, photos and videos taken on any device, including Ring’s home security devices.

Work with your community to make neighborhoods safer.

For more information about the Neighbors app, visit www.ring.com/neighbors

