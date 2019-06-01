Annapolis to celebrate women on June 4th

The City of Annapolis will kick off a year of celebrating the 19th Amendment and women gaining the right to vote with an Open House in Council Chambers at City Hall. The event will take place June 4. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

It was on June 4, 1919 that the Congress passed the 19th Amendment. It took another 14 months for it to be ratified by enough states to be officially added to the U.S. Constitution. The Amendment reads:

“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex. Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

“It’s short and sweet, as far as legal language goes,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “But it is a potent testament to the power of the people. Women fought for the right to have a say in their government. We are all the beneficiaries of that voice.”

While women in Maryland got the right to vote after Tennessee was the clinch (36th) state to ratify in August of 1920, Maryland initially rejected ratification on first vote in 1920. It wasn’t until some 21 years later, in March of 1941, the Maryland General Assembly concurred with 39 other states and voted to ratify. It took another 18 years (February 1958) for that vote to be certified.

At the City Hall event, City officials will unveil a new plaque with the names of all of the Alderwomen who have served the City of Annapolis in elective office. Currently, the City of Annapolis has three women (of eight members) serving on the City Council.

The event will also feature historical photographs and banners outlining the history of the Suffrage movement with a focus on women in Maryland. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and drinks served.

City Hall is located at 160 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

