Annapolis Symphony announces 2019-2020 Masterworks Series: Beethoven Discovers America

Music Director José-Luis Novo is thrilled to announce the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra’s programming for the upcoming Masterworks Series, Beethoven Discovers America. The season’s featured guest artists include pianist Stewart Goodyear, percussionist Lisa Pegher, violinist Anne Akiko Meyers, clarinetistRobert DiLutis, and pianist Awadagin Pratt.

This year is the 250th anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven’s birth. This season will celebrate his musical achievements and legacy in America, in addition to the achievements of American concert artists in all their diversity and variety. The season includes three very well-known American virtuosi, one newer artist, and one of the Symphony’s very own musicians. As the classical performing arts field continues to address its diversity challenges, the Symphony notes with pride that two of its guest artists this season are African-American and two are women. One of the women is a percussionist – a kind of soloist not often seen on stage.

The first weekend of Masterworks performances on September 27 & 28 will be accompanied by the annual Opening Night Celebration, featuring culinary delicacies, open bar libations, and star-spangled surroundings. Maestro Novo, Stewart Goodyear, and the Symphony musicians will join the event following the concert.

Subscriptions went on sale to the general public starting June 3, 2019, and single ticket sales will begin August 5, 2019. Tickets will be available online at annapolissymphony.org or through the Box Office at 410-263-0907. Further inquiries can be emailed to [email protected].

2019-2020 Masterworks Series

Masterworks 1 | Opening Night Celebration

September 27 & 28, 2019 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Stewart Goodyear, piano

Beethoven, Egmont Overture, Op. 84

Gershwin, Piano Concerto in F major

Rachmaninov, Symphony No. 3 in A minor, Op. 44

Masterworks 2

November 8 & 9, 2019 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Lisa Pegher, percussion

Barber, Overture to The School for Scandal

Danielpour, Percussion Concerto, The Wounded Healer

Chadwick, Hobgoblin from Symphonic Sketches

Beethoven, Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, Op. 60

Holiday Pops

December 13, 2019 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

The Broadway Tenors

Masterworks 3

February 28 & 29, 2020 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

March 1, 2020 | 3 PM | Music Center at Strathmore

Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

Beethoven, Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b

Adam Schoenberg, Violin Concerto, Orchard in Fog

Bartók, Concerto for Orchestra

Masterworks 4

March 20 & 21, 2020 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Robert DiLutis, clarinet

Haydn, Symphony No. 104 in D major, London

Copland, Clarinet Concerto

Beethoven, Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93

Masterworks 5

May 1 & 2, 2020 | 8 PM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Awadagin Pratt, piano

Garrop, Pandora Undone

Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 1 in C major, Op. 15

Boyer, Ellis Island: The Dream of America

Family Concert

May 9, 2020 | 11 AM | Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

Really Inventive Stuff

The Life & Times of Beethoven

The Symphony’s residency at Maryland Hall is made possible in part by a generous grant from Laird Lott and Linda Gooden.

Additional major funding for the Annapolis Symphony is generously provided by Elizabeth Richebourg Rea, the Maryland State Arts Council, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, and Friends of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

