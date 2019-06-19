“Herrmann
Annapolis Police searching for yet another missing child

| June 19, 2019, 09:25 AM
The Annapolis Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.

Abigail Ramires, Hispanic Female, 12yo, 5’, 90 lbs, with shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. Abigail was last seen in the 1200 block of Thom Court on 06/18 at 7 p.m.

Abigail is believed to be voluntarily missing, but we are greatly concerned for her welfare due to her age.

Contact: Call 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

