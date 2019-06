Yahir Tapia, 15, of Annapolis was reported missing. He was last seen on 06/15 around 7 pm in the 1200 block of McKinley St. Yahir is a Hispanic male and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white Nike sneakers.

Yahir is believed to be voluntarily missing, but we are concerned for his welfare due to his age.

Contact: Call 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

