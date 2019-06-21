“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Annapolis Police make arrest in murder of Edward Montre “Tre Da Kid” Seay

| June 21, 2019, 06:07 AM
Rams Head

This is an update to a story that was reported earlier.

Annapolis police have made one arrest in the murder of Edward Montre “Tre Da Kid” Seay.

Annapolis Police Detectives are continuing their investigation into the homicide that occurred on June 7 on Forest Dr near Newtowne Dr.

On June 20th Detectives located and arrested James Esau Davis III, age 30 of Baltimore, in relation to this case. Davis has been charged with first degree murder and other related offenses. He is currently being held without bond.

The Annapolis Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and the Baltimore City Police Department for their assistance with this case.

This is an active and fluid investigation. If you have any information about this homicide please call our detectives at 410-260-3439.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here