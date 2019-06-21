Annapolis Police make arrest in murder of Edward Montre “Tre Da Kid” Seay

This is an update to a story that was reported earlier.

Annapolis police have made one arrest in the murder of Edward Montre “Tre Da Kid” Seay.

Annapolis Police Detectives are continuing their investigation into the homicide that occurred on June 7 on Forest Dr near Newtowne Dr.

On June 20th Detectives located and arrested James Esau Davis III, age 30 of Baltimore, in relation to this case. Davis has been charged with first degree murder and other related offenses. He is currently being held without bond.

The Annapolis Police Department would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Anne Arundel County Police Department, and the Baltimore City Police Department for their assistance with this case.

This is an active and fluid investigation. If you have any information about this homicide please call our detectives at 410-260-3439.

