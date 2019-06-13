Annapolis couple arrested for robbing PNC Bank

On June 10, 2019 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the PNC Bank at 737 E College Parkway, Annapolis in reference to a robbery. A female subject entered the bank, implied a weapon, and passed a note demanding currency. The employee complied and turned over an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency.

The suspect, Rachel Stewart, was located at a residence nearby, in the 1600 block of Secretariat Dr., Annapolis, and placed under arrest for robbery and assault related charges. Another subject at that residence, Blake Nicholson, was also charged with robbery and obstructing / hindering.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to call the Commercial and Bank Robbery Unit at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine 410-222-4700

Arrested:

Rachel Fawn Stewart | 45 | 1600 Block Secretariat Dr. | Annapolis, MD

Charges:

ROBBERY

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

THEFT: $100 TO UNDER $1,500

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

Blake Heritage Nicholson | 23 | 1600 Block Secretariat Dr. | Annapolis, MD

Charges:

ROBBERY

OBSTRUCTING & HINDERING

