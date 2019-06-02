Annapolis City to launch “Transition Tuesdays” to empower people with a second chance

“Transition Tuesday” is the first phase of the Future Initiatives Sustaining Humanity (FISH) Tank, a community incubator initiative that will be housed in The Stanton Community Center. The program, in partnership with the Maryland Reentry Resource Center, (MRRC) will help formerly incarcerated individuals with the skills, tools, and resources necessary to re-establish a life and career goals following a period of incarceration.

The mission of the programs offered are to empower and equip individuals by eliminating barriers that often face people seeking a second chance. In addition to individual assessments and case management, monthly workshop session topics will include: Goal Setting, Financial Literacy, and Work Readiness. The fourth workshop will alternate and cover topics including conflict resolution, anger management, entrepreneurship, and parenting, among others.

MRRC has established relationships with local community partners including Anne Arundel Community College, Anne Arundel Literacy Council, Anne Arundel County Libraries, and the Anne Arundel County Conflict & Resolution Center, to help students to directly access local supportive services. These partners will conduct workshops and host events designed to ensure successful reentry-toward education, employment opportunities, housing, and transportation barriers, as well as support in social and family interactions.

Vanessa F. Bright, Executive Director of the Maryland Reentry Resource Center will conduct the workshops and provide the necessary resources. Ms. Bright can be reached at 240-245-0229.

The Transition Tuesday program will start at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the Stanton Center located at 92 Washington Street, Annapolis. The first orientation will begin at 10 a.m. The program will then run each Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Individuals interested in these personal assessments should bring identification, if available, and a notepad and pen. The program will maintain an Open Door admission (no reservations or RSVPs are needed).

