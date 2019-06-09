Amish Outlaws to headline 8th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival

Mark your calendars for the 8th Annual Kegs and Corks Craft Beer and Maryland Wine Festival on August 17, 2019. This event draws thousands to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds for a unique festival featuring craft beer and Maryland wine together. Guests will be able to sample over 80 exceptional Maryland wines and over 40 craft brews from across the United States.

In addition to carefully selected beer and wine, festival promoters are thrilled to announce that The Amish Outlaws will perform live on stage from 5 to 7pm! There is no “typical” Amish Outlaws show, but the average crowd can expect to see men in full Amish garb releasing all of their pent up energy with an infectious joy. With a set that is always evolving as the Brothers discover more and more music and culture, The Amish Outlaws constantly surprise the audience and keep them guessing as to what they could possibly play next, from Johnny Cash to Jay Z, Lady Gaga to Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre, Pitbull to Elvis Presley, Luke Bryan to Dropkick Murphys. Amish Outlaw gigs are less performances than they are initiations into the life of an Amish Outlaw and parties celebrating the Brothers’ newfound freedom.

Live music throughout the day will also feature J. Coursey Willis & The Stone Authors and the XPD Band!

Event tickets include a souvenir glass, unlimited samples of featured beer and wine, and entertainment all day. Food and full glasses of beer and wine are available for purchase. Tickets for the VIP Experience are $125 and include reserved parking, separate entrance, private tent with seating, souvenir glass, lunch catered by Mission BBQ, private air-conditioned bathrooms, and unlimited beer, wine, sodas and water!

Buy tickets in advance at www.KegsandCorksFest.com and you can enter the gates at noon instead of 1:00 pm (an extra hour of sampling!). Regular admission at the gate (enter at 1:00 pm) is $45. Special pricing is available for military, groups of 10 or more, designated drivers, and ages 13-20. Kids 12 and under are free.

The 2019 Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival will benefit the local charity, Special Olympics Maryland. Their mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition for persons eight years of age and older with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, and experience joy. Find out more at www.somd.org.

This event will be held rain or shine. Hours are Saturday from 1 PM to 7 PM, with Early Access beginning at Noon. Vendor, sponsor, and volunteer opportunities are available. Volunteer and get a free ticket and t-shirt! For more information about the Kegs and Corks Beer and Wine Festival, contact 410.507.2186 or visit www.kegsandcorksfest.com.

