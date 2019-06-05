AMFM awards $5000 scholarship to local music major

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis musicians, awarded its second Tim King Music Scholarship of $5,000 to Archbishop Spalding High School senior Abigail Michaels. This fall, Ms. Michaels will enroll as a freshman at Indiana University Bloomington, Jacobs School of Music, where she intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in music performance.

“We are so pleased to continue this yearly scholarship program that honors Tim King’s legacy,” says AMFM President Matt McConville. “Tim was a beloved and gifted musician, entertainer, and guitar teacher in our community.”

Michaels, an accomplished oboist, has been playing since the fourth grade. She has performed in high school, all-state band as the principal oboist, and has won competitions in the Chesapeake Youth Symphony Orchestra. She performed at Carnegie Hall and was the principal oboist in the Ireland Tour with the youth orchestra. She is also a vocalist and plays the piano and English horn. Dedicated to community service, Michaels organized a benefit for the victims of Hurricane Harvey in the fall of 2017.

Scholarship candidates were evaluated on several criteria—including their participation during high school in music performance groups, volunteer music opportunities in their communities, and private lessons—to assess their commitment to pursing music academically. “Again, we had an exceedingly talented applicant pool,” says McConville. “AMFM is honored to support this young musician as she embarks on her professional career.”

AMFM was created to provide financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It also fosters the next generation of musicians in the Annapolis area through its scholarship and award programs. AMFM raises funds through donations and through music events that showcase local professional talent, including its “In the Vane Of…” music series.

The next “In the Vane Of . . . “ show is the Motown show on Monday, June 10. For more information, visit www.am-fm.org.

