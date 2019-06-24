Alliance Marine Group joins United Yacht Sales in Stevensville office

United Yacht Sales, the world’s largest professional yacht brokerage firm with more than 150 yacht brokers worldwide, is pleased to announce that the Alliance Marine Group has joined the United team as its own division. The Alliance Marine Group has been a successful yacht brokerage and management firm in the Chesapeake Bay area since 2005. The new division will now be called United Yacht Sales – Alliance Marine Division.

“We’ve very excited to have Jeff Beane and the entire Alliance Marine Group join United,” said Peter Schmidt, owner of United Yacht Sales. “We already have a strong presence in the Northeast and the addition of Jeff and team will only help us grow. Since January of this year, United has brought on 32 new brokers including Alliance Marine Group, which is a testament to the platform we have created for yacht brokers to be successful.”

“We joined United to offer our clients a higher level of customer service and marketing when it comes to the listing and sale of their yacht,” said Jeff Beane, owner of Alliance Marine Group. “The support team is excellent whether it’s helping to get our listings up or close on a yacht. Combine that with the marketing strength of United and the network of other brokers and it creates quite an offering to our customers. We’ve excited to be a part of the team!”.

The United Yacht Sales – Alliance Marine Division is located at 1108 Butterworth Court in Stevensville, Maryland and can be reached at 866-507-BOAT or online at www.alliance-marine.com.

