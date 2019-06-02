Aimee Mann and Delbert McClinton coming to Annapolis
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
Friday, June 21
8pm | $20
Glenn Jones w. special guest Frank McComb
Sunday, July 7
8pm | $46
Aimee Mann: 2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!
- Jonathan Coulton
Saturday, July 20
1pm | $62
*All Ages Matinee
Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration
Saturday, September 14
12:30pm | $27.50
*All Ages Matinee
Delbert McClinton
Thursday, September 26
8pm | $69.50
Jesse Cook
Wednesday, October 23
8pm | $45
UPCOMING SHOWS:
06/02 Vanessa Collier
06/03 Melanie Fiona
06/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock
06/05 David Crosby & Friends
06/06 Junior Brown
06/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers
06/08 Tal Wilkenfeld
06/09 Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride
06/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big
06/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals
06/11 Gaelic Storm
06/12 Lorrie Morgan
06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams
06/14 Darrell Scott
06/15 School Of Rock: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Tribute to Indie Rock *All Ages Matinee
06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour
06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show
06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa
06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge
06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons
06/19 Amy Grant
06/20 JD Simo Band
06/21 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade
06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw
06/23 Marshall Tucker Band
06/26 Acoustic Alchemy
06/27 Euge Groove
06/28 Amy Helm
06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield
06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more
06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available
