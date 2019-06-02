“Herrmann
Aimee Mann and Delbert McClinton coming to Annapolis

| June 02, 2019, 01:54 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade

Friday, June 21

8pm | $20

 

Glenn Jones w. special guest Frank McComb

Sunday, July 7

8pm | $46

 

Aimee Mann: 2nd Show Added by Popular Demand!

  1. Jonathan Coulton

Saturday, July 20

1pm | $62

*All Ages Matinee

 

Bob Sima: Concert, Conversation and Celebration

Saturday, September 14

12:30pm | $27.50

*All Ages Matinee

 

Delbert McClinton

Thursday, September 26

8pm | $69.50

 

Jesse Cook

Wednesday, October 23

8pm | $45

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

06/02 Vanessa Collier

06/03 Melanie Fiona

06/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock

06/05 David Crosby & Friends

06/06 Junior Brown

06/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

06/08 Tal Wilkenfeld

06/09 Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride

06/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

06/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals

06/11 Gaelic Storm

06/12 Lorrie Morgan

06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

06/14 Darrell Scott

06/15 School Of Rock: Tribute to Led Zeppelin & Tribute to Indie Rock *All Ages Matinee

06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour

06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show

06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa

06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge

06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons

06/19 Amy Grant

06/20 JD Simo Band

06/21 The English Channel: A Tribute to the British Invasion Decade

06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

06/23 Marshall Tucker Band

06/26 Acoustic Alchemy

06/27 Euge Groove

06/28 Amy Helm

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen *All Inclusive Experience Packages available

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

