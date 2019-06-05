After months-long investigation Maryland State Police arrest gang member for dealing in Brooklyn Park

Maryland State Police arrested a known gang member Tuesday on charges stemming from a multiple month investigation into suspected illicit drug dealing in Baltimore City and Anne Arundel County.

Dayvon Cooley, 39, of Baltimore, Maryland, is charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, possession of heroin, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia. He was taken to the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack for processing before being transported to Baltimore City Central Booking.

According to a preliminary investigation, in May 2019 the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit gathered information that connected Cooley, a known Bloods gang member, to supplying illicit drugs in Brooklyn Homes in Baltimore City and Brooklyn Park in Anne Arundel County. Troopers, along with detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department, served a search warrant Tuesday on Cooley’s residence, where he was arrested at the scene. The Anne Arundel County Police Department Opioid Task Force assisted with this investigation.

Investigators seized the following as a result of the search warrant:

71.6 grams of suspected fentanyl

63.7 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix

40.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine

19 grams of suspected marijuana

$4,630 in suspected drug proceeds

Multiple digital scales and hundreds of empty gel caps and vials used to package illicit drugs

This investigation was made possible in part due to funds provided by the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center. The Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center was established by Executive Order [01.01.2017.01] as part of the Hogan Administration’s 2017 Heroin and Opioid Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Initiative.

Source : MSP

