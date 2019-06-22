AACPS shuffles principals

Ten schools will have new principals in the fall as a result of the latest round of promotions and appointments approved and reassignments reviewed by the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

Superintendent George Arlotto’s appointments of the following people were approved by the Board of Education at its meeting yesterday:

Angela Hopkins, assistant principal at Chesapeake High School, to principal at Southern High School.

Jessica Roach, assistant principal at Glendale Elementary School, to principal at Linthicum Elementary School.

Stacy Smith, assistant principal at Old Mill Middle School North, to principal at Old Mill Middle School North.

The following reassignments were made by Dr. Arlotto and reviewed by the Board yesterday:

Shira Dowling, principal at Rolling Knolls Elementary School, to principal at Solley Elementary School.

Jeff Haynie, principal at Solley Elementary School, to principal at Rolling Knolls Elementary School.

Sue Myers, principal at Monarch Academy Annapolis, to principal at Benfield Elementary School.

The Board was previously informed of the following reassignments made by Dr. Arlotto:

Melissa Brown, principal at Lothian Elementary School, to principal at Shady Side Elementary School.

Mary Beth Gormley, principal at Linthicum Elementary School, to principal at Lothian Elementary School.

Dennis Kelly, principal at Old Mill Middle School North, to principal at Severna Park Middle School.

A new principal has not yet been named for Monarch Academy Annapolis.

Additionally, Kathryn Feuerherd, principal at Southern High School, was appointed as the first principal at Crofton Area High School, which will open in September 2020.

A complete list of promotions and reassignments made throughout the school year, along with their effective dates, can be found here.

