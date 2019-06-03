“Herrmann
3 injured in Harwood golf cart accident

| June 24, 2019, 03:43 PM
Photo: AACoFD

On Sunday evening (June 23,2019) about 6:30pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to a report of injured persons at Southern High School in Harwood.

While they were responding, they were advised that the injuries were the result of a golf cart overturning and there were several adolescents injured. Firefighters located an overturned golf cart in the parking lot of the school with three people injured, one seriously.

A Maryland State Police helicopter was dispatched and landed at Southern High School and  a 13-year-old female passenger of a golf cart that overturned was transported to the  John Hopkins Children’s Center with injuries that were serious but not believed life-threatening. Paramedics transported a 14-year-old passenger to Anne Arundel Medical Center with minor injuries. The 13-year-old driver of the golf cart did not require transport to the hospital.

