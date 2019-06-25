25 students earn All-County Dance Honors

Twenty-five Anne Arundel County Public Schools high school students have earned 2019-2020 All-County Dance honors for their efforts.

All-County dancers are selected by dance company directors at county high schools. To qualify, dancers must perform at an advanced level, show leadership ability, maintain a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher through the third marking period of this school year, have excellent attendance at school and at rehearsals, and have danced for their company for the entire year.

In addition to the All-County dancers, eight dancers earned Honorable Mention honors.

The following high school dancers were named All-County:

Lauren Anderson, Grade 11, Southern High School Faith Bender, Grade 11, Severna Park High School Hunter Brandenburg, Grade 11, Southern High School Taylor Brown, Grade 10, North County High School Jaci Cameron, Grade 10, Old Mill High School Anna Creekmore, Grade 10, Northeast High School Jadyn Diggs, Grade 11, Annapolis High School Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Alyssa Flage, Grade 10, Meade High School Rebecca Fraser, Grade 11, Annapolis High School Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Abigail Garwood, Grade 10, Annapolis High School Ebone Glenn, Grade 11, Meade High School Kirsten Gottlieb, Grade 11, Arundel High School Brianna Howell, Grade 10, North County High School Alexa Kasten , Grade 11, Severna Park High School Lauren Kobus, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School Sydney Kuhn, Grade 11, Arundel High School Sierra Lucier, Grade 10, Glen Burnie High School Lillian Megan, Grade 9, Annapolis High School Delaney Piechowiak, Grade 11, Northeast High School Maeve Pioli, Grade 12, Broadneck High School Maureen Ramos Porteria, Grade 11, Old Mill High School Ashley Reed, Grade 11, South River High School Emmy Sharp, Grade 11, Glen Burnie High School Kayla Stanley, Grade 12, Chesapeake High School Anja Weigt, Grade 11, South River High School



The following high school dancers were named Honorable Mention All-County:

Delaney Brassard, Grade 12, Broadneck High School Caitlyn Haslam, Grade 11, Meade High School Kayla Kroneberger, Grade 10, Northeast High School Hailee Moreland, Grade 11, Southern High School Georgie Shuey, Grade 11, South River High School Nyah Smith, Grade 11, Old Mill High School Julia Walshe, Grade 11, Broadneck High School Jacey Weaver, Grade 11, Severna Park High School



