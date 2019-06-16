16-year old in critical condition after skateboarding accident in Bay HIlls

A 16-year old male was critically injured last evening when he fell off a skateboard ad hit his head.

At 7:50pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to a 911 call for the injured child at Bay Green and Caddie Drives in the Bay Hills section of Arnold, MD. From witnesses on the scene, the boy as riding a skateboard down the hill when he fell and struck his head.

Just heard same thing. Skateboard fall with no helmet. Here is video of liftoff. pic.twitter.com/jeNPhlg0t8 — John Schofield III (@schofkid) June 14, 2019

A Maryland State Police medevac helicopter landed at Bradneck Elementary School and transported the victim to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore where he remains in critical condition.

