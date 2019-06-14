14 students earn All-State Dance Honors
Anne Arundel County Public Schools’ dance program has long been regarded as one of the state’s best, so it’s only natural that individual dancers shine when it is their turn in the spotlight.
Fourteen Anne Arundel County students have been named All-State Dancers, ranking them among the 25 best in the state. The All-State dancers were selected through audition by a panel of professional dancers and college/university dance faculty based on technique, musicality, professionalism, performance, attitude, and likelihood of future success in dance. All-State dancers were honored at the conclusion of The Maryland Public High School Dance Showcase evening concert at Goucher College.
The following AACPS dancers were named All-State:
- Sophia Baron, Severna Park High School
- Faith Bender, Severna Park High School
- Jasmine Caffee, Annapolis High School Performing and Visual Arts Magnet Program
- Casie Curry, Old Mill High School
- Sallay Fofanah, Meade High School
- Kylie Freeburger, Northeast High School
- Deven Fuller, Northeast High School
- Kirsten Gottlieb, Arundel High School
- Caitlyn Haslam, Meade High School
- Sydney Kuhn, Arundel High School
- Maddie McGee, Severna Park High School
- Yen-Vy Nguyen, Old Mill High School
- Maeve Pioli, Broadneck High School
- Cailey Solano, Chesapeake High School
Alexa Kasten of Severna Park High School was named Honorable Mention All-State.
