“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

12 schools earn Green School designation

| June 01, 2019, 04:47 PM
Rams Head

Twelve county public schools have earned Maryland Green School designations from the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) for their exemplary work in environmental education, sustainability action and community engagement.

The green school designation is earned over the course of about two years as schools establish an effective, proactive environmental program that includes getting the entire community involved in becoming more environmentally conscious. Successful schools integrate “green” thinking into every aspect of the school experience, from staff professional development to community celebrations. Recertification occurs every four years after the initial certification. Sustainable schools/centers demonstrate consistent green school status for 16 years.

The following schools earned their first Maryland Green School designation this year:

  • George Cromwell Elementary School
  • Maryland City Elementary School
  • North County High School
  • Windsor Farm Elementary School

The following schools earned their first recertification

  • Annapolis Elementary School
  • Center of Applied Technology – South
  • Central Middle School

The following schools earned their second recertification:

  • Bates Middle School
  • Severna Park Middle School
  • Sunset Elementary School
  • Ruth Parker Eason School

The following school was named a Sustainable Green School:

  • Bodkin Elementary School

With 76 schools and centers now with Maryland Green School status, more 61 percent of AACPS facilities have completed the challenging process to earn the state’s highest recognition of environmental literacy.

Established nearly 20 years ago, the Maryland Green School Program celebrates Maryland’s model environmental education efforts as seen through extensive projects that address at least four of the following areas: energy, water, waste, habitat restoration, transportation, healthy school environment, and/or structures for outdoor learning. After demonstrating a sustained culture of environmental action and awareness, schools are encouraged to seek recertification every four years.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
St Michaels
Insert future code here