12 schools earn Green School designation

Twelve county public schools have earned Maryland Green School designations from the Maryland Association for Environmental and Outdoor Education (MAEOE) for their exemplary work in environmental education, sustainability action and community engagement.

The green school designation is earned over the course of about two years as schools establish an effective, proactive environmental program that includes getting the entire community involved in becoming more environmentally conscious. Successful schools integrate “green” thinking into every aspect of the school experience, from staff professional development to community celebrations. Recertification occurs every four years after the initial certification. Sustainable schools/centers demonstrate consistent green school status for 16 years.

The following schools earned their first Maryland Green School designation this year:

George Cromwell Elementary School

Maryland City Elementary School

North County High School

Windsor Farm Elementary School

The following schools earned their first recertification

Annapolis Elementary School

Center of Applied Technology – South

Central Middle School

The following schools earned their second recertification:

Bates Middle School

Severna Park Middle School

Sunset Elementary School

Ruth Parker Eason School

The following school was named a Sustainable Green School:

Bodkin Elementary School

With 76 schools and centers now with Maryland Green School status, more 61 percent of AACPS facilities have completed the challenging process to earn the state’s highest recognition of environmental literacy.

Established nearly 20 years ago, the Maryland Green School Program celebrates Maryland’s model environmental education efforts as seen through extensive projects that address at least four of the following areas: energy, water, waste, habitat restoration, transportation, healthy school environment, and/or structures for outdoor learning. After demonstrating a sustained culture of environmental action and awareness, schools are encouraged to seek recertification every four years.

Category: Local News, NEWS