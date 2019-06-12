12 local restaurants cited for serving alcohol to minors

The Annapolis Police Department recently completed compliance checks for the sale of alcohol to minors. 12 local restaurants were cited.

Café Normandie, Dock Street Bar & Grill, Joss Café & Sushi Bar, Lemongrass, Little Italy, Mangia Italian Grill & Sports Bar, Metropolitan Kitchen & Lounge, Nano Asian Dining, Osteria 177, Preserve, Reynolds Tavern and Sailor Oyster Bar were cited for alcohol sales to under aged persons.

Police will send in an underaged cadet into a business with their own vertical (underaged) ID and ask to be served alcohol. If served, the restaurant will be cited.

In the recent check, Acme Bar and Grill, Annebeth’s , Armadillo’s Bar & Grill, Blackwall Hitch, Capital Liquors, Dry 85, Galway Bay, Graduate Annapolis, Harry Browne’s, Iron Rooster, Level, Luna Blu, Maryland Inn, McGarvey’s Saloon & Oyster Bar, Mills Fine Wine & Spirits, O’Brien’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Tavern, Parole Liquors, Paul’s Homewood Cafe, Pusser’s Caribbean Grille, Rams Head Tavern, Red Red Wine Bar, Sakura Café, Soul, Pinkey’s West Street Liquors & Wine Shoppe, and the Westin Annapolis were found to be in compliance and did not serve the cadet.

