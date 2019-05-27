Zachary’s Jewelers announce Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest winners

Zachary’s Jewelers recently held their Annual Mother’s Day Jewelry Design Contest Brunch for all the 5th graders and their families from the surrounding elementary schools. Every year they ask all the participating 5th grade classes to draw a piece of jewelry for their mother, and from those entries the staff at Zachary’s choose semi-finalists to attend a Brunch in early May where they announce the finalists and the winners. The winning pieces are created by Zachary’s Jewelers, and are presented to the winners and their families on that day!

This year, on May 5th, they announced the 12 finalists and presented the 4 winners’ pieces. The amount of joy, happiness and appreciation that was present in the room that Sunday was a true delight! Mothers were tearing up and other mothers talked about how proud they were of their child, it gave people goosebumps.

These 5th graders spent hours developing these sketches for their mom – and what better of a gift to your mother than a gift made with true love.

The first winner was Audrey from Oak Hill Elementary. She drew for her mom a geometrical inspired bird in rose gold featuring a dangling heart holding a ruby gemstone in the center. When asked what inspired her design, Aubrey said,

“My Mom likes birds. Most of my classmates were doing circles but I wanted to do something different, so I did a bird with a ruby.”

The second winner was Mia from Benfield Elementary. Mia’s design features a 14k white gold heart teardrop pendant with burnished set graduated rubies. When mom saw it for the first time she said,

“I love it and I’m so extremely proud of her, as always.”

The third winner was James from St. Mary’s Elementary. His design featured a nautical inspired pendant necklace that was both white and rose gold with a prong set light pink morganite in the center. As for James’ mom, “I’m shocked”, she said. “I hadn’t seen the design until today. He showed me the design right before it was announced and I was surprised.”

The fourth winner of this year’s contest was Lynn from Benfield Elementary. She drew for her mom a modern scalloped 14k white gold setting that beautifully circles around a 10mm black Tahitian pearl.

“She always has a necklace with a pendant thing so I decided it would be a good idea to make her another one like that”, Lynn said about her design. It’s the thought that always counts!

Congratulations to the young jewelry designers and their mothers.

