Woman tries to ram car through Annapolis police station security gates.

Last night just after 6:00pm, Annapolis Police officers inside the police station at 199 Taylor Avenue heard a vehicle enter the parking lot with the horn honking.

They witnessed a Nissan sedan strike the security gates that prevent access to the rear of the police station.

The 31 year old female driver exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. She was transported to an area hospital for precautionary reasons.

Charges are pending.

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB