Woman struck by train in Odenton

| May 16, 2019, 09:14 AM
This morning at 7:30am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the area near 521 Old Waugh Chapel Road in Odenton for a person who had been struck by a train with a potential double amputation.

On arrival, they found an adult female, estimated to be in her 20s, who had been struck by a train.

She was stabilized and transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries that are critical and possibly life-threatening. There is no update on her condition.

The Amtrak Police Department is investigating the incident.

