With roots in Annapolis, White House/Black Market opens store at BWI

Delivering refined women’s fashion and personalized service to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, Stellar Partners, Inc. (Stellar) and ACDBE partner Morgan Group Ventures, Inc. (“MGV”) have opened White House Black Market®, a Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE: CHS) brand. The new Concourse A/B location features the fashions and on-trend pieces for women with a polished sense of style that White House Black Market® is known for curating.

“Stellar is very excited to launch White House Black Market® and its superior shopping experience in the travel retail sector for the first time with Fraport USA and the Maryland Aviation Administration,” said Padraig Drennan, President and CEO of Stellar. “We are passionate about delivering retail experiences that excite travelers and we believe that this store will do that because the White House Black Market® customers are aligned with airport passenger demographics.”

“Our award-winning food and retail program continues to offer excellent service and products for our customers,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “White House Black Market® is a high-quality, premier brand that our passengers will appreciate.”

“We’re delighted to bring an iconic Baltimore brand, White House Black Market®, to the airport, thanks to Stellar and MGV, each exceptional operators,” said Brett Kelly, Senior Vice President of Operations for Fraport USA. “Their partnership is a match made at BWI Marshall and for travelers that means more quality shopping options while they are at the airport.”

“We are proud to open our first Chico’s FAS airport store in partnership with Stellar,” said George Nahra, Senior Vice President of Strategy, Business Development and International at Chico’s FAS. “Based on the heritage of White House Black Market®, Baltimore is a natural choice. Showcasing our merchandise in airports, in addition to other recently launched distribution channels, such as Amazon and cruise ships, is effective in extending the reach of our brands and in acquiring new customers.”

The White House Black Market® brand was founded in Baltimore with the goal to bring coveted, curated collections and personalized customer service to women. The brand currently has over 400 locations and brings shopping with local roots to BWI Marshall travelers. The brand is dedicated to making women feel beautiful and confident through their polished collections, black and white pieces and feminine, all-occasion dresses—perfect options for the busy business traveler or leisurely vacationer looking for an outfit to wear out on the town.

With this opening, Stellar continues to grow as a leading North American travel retailer, giving travelers in BWI Marshall access to the White House Black Market® selections of versatile styles for any occasion.

