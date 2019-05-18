“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Bud

Wildly popular Drag Brunch back at Rams Head On Stage (and Billy Bob Thornton too)

| May 18, 2019, 01:28 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride

Sunday, June 9

12:30pm | $20

 

Thunder From Down Under

Wednesday, July 3

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $32.50

 

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Monday, July 8

8pm | $45

 

JD McPherson

Monday, July 22

8pm | $39.50

 

Bret Michaels

Thursday, July 25

8pm | $85

*held 12 seats for Guitar World

 

The Vegabonds

Sunday, August 18

1pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

 

Swampcandy

Saturday, September 7

8:30pm | $20

 

The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

Friday, September 20

8pm | $23.50

 

Renaissance

Thursday, October 10

8pm | $39.50

 

John Hiatt

Wednesday, November 13

8pm | $85

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee

05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!

05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer

05/20 The English Beat

05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters

05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds

05/23 Cracker

05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson

05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee

05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

05/27 Dishwalla

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

06/01 Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones *All Ages Matinee

06/01 Chris Duarte & Indigenous

06/02 Vanessa Collier

06/03 Melanie Fiona

06/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock

06/05 David Crosby & Friends

06/06 Junior Brown

06/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

06/08 Tal Wilkenfeld

06/09 Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride

06/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

06/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals

06/11 Gaelic Storm

06/12 Lorrie Morgan

06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

06/14 Darrell Scott

06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour

06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show

06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa

06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge

06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons

06/19 Amy Grant

06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

06/23 Marshall Tucker Band

06/26 Acoustic Alchemy

06/27 Euge Groove

06/28 Amy Helm

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Mothers Day Brunch
Insert future code here