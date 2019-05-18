Wildly popular Drag Brunch back at Rams Head On Stage (and Billy Bob Thornton too)
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride
Sunday, June 9
12:30pm | $20
Thunder From Down Under
Wednesday, July 3
6:30pm & 9:30pm | $32.50
Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters
Monday, July 8
8pm | $45
JD McPherson
Monday, July 22
8pm | $39.50
Bret Michaels
Thursday, July 25
8pm | $85
*held 12 seats for Guitar World
The Vegabonds
Sunday, August 18
1pm | $15
*All Ages Matinee
Swampcandy
Saturday, September 7
8:30pm | $20
The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock
Friday, September 20
8pm | $23.50
Renaissance
Thursday, October 10
8pm | $39.50
John Hiatt
Wednesday, November 13
8pm | $85
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
