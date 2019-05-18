Wildly popular Drag Brunch back at Rams Head On Stage (and Billy Bob Thornton too)

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride

Sunday, June 9

12:30pm | $20

Thunder From Down Under

Wednesday, July 3

6:30pm & 9:30pm | $32.50

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

Monday, July 8

8pm | $45

JD McPherson

Monday, July 22

8pm | $39.50

Bret Michaels

Thursday, July 25

8pm | $85

*All Ages Matinee

The Vegabonds

Sunday, August 18

1pm | $15

*All Ages Matinee

Swampcandy

Saturday, September 7

8:30pm | $20

The Wendi & Justin Comedy Show feat. Wendi Townsend & Justin Schlegel of 98 Rock

Friday, September 20

8pm | $23.50

Renaissance

Thursday, October 10

8pm | $39.50

John Hiatt

Wednesday, November 13

8pm | $85

UPCOMING SHOWS:

05/18 Nita Strauss w. Kore Rozzik *All Ages Matinee

05/18 Bobcat Goldthwait & Dana Gould: The Show with Two Heads!

05/19 Peter Mayer & Brendon Mayer

05/20 The English Beat

05/21 Amy Ray Band w. Amanda Ann Platt & The Honeycutters

05/22 Savoy Brown feat. Kim Simmonds

05/23 Cracker

05/24 + 05/26 Comedian Preacher Lawson

05/25 Rodney Crowell *All Ages Matinee

05/25 N.E.W. Athens Performing the Music of R.E.M.

05/27 Dishwalla

05/28 The English Beat

05/29 Tommy Tutone

05/30 The Docksiders (Dance Floor)

05/31 Cowboy Mouth w. Wyoming Exploded

06/01 Hannah Wicklund & the Steppin Stones *All Ages Matinee

06/01 Chris Duarte & Indigenous

06/02 Vanessa Collier

06/03 Melanie Fiona

06/04 Yonder Mountain String Band w. Great Peacock

06/05 David Crosby & Friends

06/06 Junior Brown

06/07 Mindi Abair & the Boneshakers

06/08 Tal Wilkenfeld

06/09 Drag Brunch: Show Us Your Pride

06/09 Paul Gilbert of Mr. Big

06/10 AMFM Presents In The Vane Of… Motown: Annapolis Artists Playing Tributes & Motown Inspired Originals

06/11 Gaelic Storm

06/12 Lorrie Morgan

06/13 The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

06/14 Darrell Scott

06/15 Intern John’s Revival Tour

06/16 Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes *Matinee Show

06/16 Anna Nalick w. Daniel Correa

06/17 Band of Heathens & Will Hoge

06/18 Steve Earle & the Dukes w. The Mastersons

06/19 Amy Grant

06/22 The Smithereens w. special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw

06/23 Marshall Tucker Band

06/26 Acoustic Alchemy

06/27 Euge Groove

06/28 Amy Helm

06/29 Pierce Edens & Sam Burchfield

06/29 The Classic Rock Experience feat. the music of Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, STYX, Boston, Deep Purple, Journey & more

06/30 The Four Freshmen

