USNA Graduation 2019 (Photos)

On May 24 the United States Naval Academy graduated 1052 midshipmen under a brilliant sunny sky in Annapolis.

769 were commissioned as Navy Ensigns and 265 as Marine Corps 2nd Lieutenants.

Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick N. Shanahan was the keynote speaker.

Congratulations to the USNA Class of 2019. Fair winds and following seas!

