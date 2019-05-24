USNA Commissioning Week: 2019 Color Parade honors Midshipman’s mother

The academy’s annual Color Parade, honoring the fall and spring color companies was held on Worden Field yesterday at 11 a.m. Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Walter E. “Ted” Carter, Jr., U.S. Navy will review the parade, which will be his last as he will be retiring from the US Navy at the end of July. It was also the final dress parade for Commandant, Capt. Robert B. Chadwick, II, who will depart later this summer after a very successful two-year tour.

The Color Parade honors the fall and spring color companies and is the oldest parade at the U.S. Naval Academy, a tradition which began in 1867. Graduating Midshipmen anticipate this parade as their last full dress parade while at the academy. The highlight of the Color Parade is the formal presentation of the color company pennant to the company that has excelled in academics, athletics and professional accomplishments.

All photos © 2019 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

The midshipmen of 20th Company have earned the honor of being designated as the spring color company. The midshipmen of the 26th Company earned the honor of being designated the fall color company.

Midshipman 1st Class Erin McShane of Houston, Texas, is the 20th company commander. She will be attending Standford School of Medicine and eventually entering the medical corps. McShane will receive the Stewart Wight Hannah Memorial Trophy. The silver bowl will be displayed in Bancroft Hall throughout the year and is inscribed with the spring semester color company number and the name of the new color company commander.

A color honoree is selected by the winning spring semester company commander. McShane has selected her mother, Amelia McShane, also of Houston, Texas, as the 2018 color honoree. The color honoree assists in the presentation of the color company pennant.

Midshipman 1st Class Zack Salyers of the 26th Company, from Augusta, Ga., served as the fall semester color company commander. At graduation, he’ll be commissioned as a Navy ensign and will train as a Navy pilot. Salyers will receive the Forrestal Award, an engraved silver tray presented in honor of the nation’s first Secretary of Defense, James V. Forrestal, donated by the late Charles P. McCormick. Additionally, Vice Admiral and Mrs. William Blake Ramsey have donated a sword for the color company commander in memory of their son, Lieutenant William Ramsey, the 1983 Color Company Commander. The 26th Company is currently commanded by Midshipman 1st Class Alexander Clark, from Cottonwood Heights, Utah.

Please check out our other coverage of 2019 Commissioning Week events:

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB