Two Pasadena men die in helicopter crash just south of Chesapeake Bay Bridge

| May 05, 2019, 09:00 AM
Crash scene debris field (Photo: Trevor Hardman)

Yesterday, just after noon, a helicopter crashed into the Chesapeake Bay about 10 miles south of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. The aircraft was described as a 2-seat Cabri G2.

The crash happened just off of Bloody Point which is the deepest part of the otherwise shallow Chesapeake Bay reaching depths of 172 feet.

Authorities determined that there were two passengers on the helicopter and both were initially missing in the 50 degree water. The wreckage was located just before midnight and the search for the occupants resumed early this morning when Natural Resources Police reported that they have recovered the two men involved in the crash. The Pilot was identified as Charles Knight, 36, of Pasadena, and the passenger as Matthew Clark, 36; also of Pasadena, MD.

Authorities are just beginning the investigation and do not have any information as to the cause of the crash and are working to recover the wreckage.  According to a tweet from Cheryl Costello for Chesapeake Bay Magazine, the helicopter was rented from Monumental Helicopter based out of the Tipton Airport near Ft. Meade.

Maryland Natural Resources Police (NRP) responded along with the U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB, FAA, Queen Anne’s County Fire Department, Talbot County Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department.

