Two injured in overnight shooting in HACA’s Robinwood neighborhood

At about 1:50 AM this morning, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived and located two adult males suffering from gun shot wounds. The 31 year old male from Arnold and 48 year old male from Severn were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This comes on the heels of another report of shots fired in the same neighborhood on May 16th.

Detectives are investigating this incident. The shooting is believed to have occurred outside in the 1400 block of Tyler Avenue. This is an active and fluid investigation and we urge anyone with information about this incident to contact APD detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

